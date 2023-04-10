Photo Credit: IDF

Following intelligence information from the Shin Bet, soldiers of the IDF’s Special Forces Duvdevan unit in the Jordan Valley division operated early Monday in the Aqabat Jaber “refugee camp” in the region and arrested a wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorism.

The IDF reported that during the activity violent disturbances developed at several points. When the force left, suspects threw explosives and Molotov cocktails and shot at them. The force responded with live fire and Ruger fire and hits were detected.

The wanted person who was arrested was handed over to the security force.

There were no casualties reported to Israeli forces.

Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police operated overnight to arrest four wanted terror suspects throughout Judea and Samaria.

The forces arrested one wanted man suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the city of Nablus (Shechem) in the Samaria Division. During the activity of the forces in the area, suspects threw explosives and stones at the fighters.

The fighters arrested three wanted men in the area of the Binyamin, Etzion and Efraim divisions.

In the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, the forces confiscated a vehicle and in the village of Kafr Ni’ma, the forces located and confiscated a Carlo-type weapon.

During the operation of the forces in Kfar Beit Ummar, a number of suspects threw stones at the fighters, who responded with measures to disperse the demonstrations

The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.