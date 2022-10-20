Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF reported Thursday that Jewish rioters in Judea and Samaria attacked Palestinian Authority Arabs – and IDF soldiers – in violence aimed at protesting the near-constant shooting and stone-throwing attacks by their Arab neighbors.

תיעוד: מתנחלים תוקפים לוחמים מגדוד 202 של הצנחנים בחווארה בשומרון pic.twitter.com/UxyQHu56a1 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 20, 2022

Advertisement



The Jewish rioters hurled rocks at Arab vehicles and shops in the Palestinian Authority town of Huwara and used pepper spray to attack the IDF soldiers who came to disperse the mob, the IDF said.

A main artery used by both Jews and Arabs cuts straight through the town.

One IDF soldier and a paratroop battalion commander sustained mild injuries in the melee. Two IDF soldiers were also pepper sprayed at the Tapuach intersection south of Huwara, which is located near the terrorist hotbed of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria.

But Palestinian Authority Arabs were also seen in a Quds News video clip hurling lit fireworks at the soldiers and the Jewish rioters during the clashes.

“This is an extremely serious incident that embodies shameful and disgraceful criminal behavior,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi in a statement.

“I support the important operations of IDF soldiers who work around the clock to protect the residents of the State of Israel.

“It is inconceivable that IDF troops who diligently and devotedly defend them would be violently attacked by settlers,” he added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed to bring the Jewish attackers to justice, saying they harm the IDF’s ability to provide security for Israelis and other residents in the area.