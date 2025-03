Photo Credit: Screenshot courtesy of Amit Segal

Trump’s Middle East advisor and Lebanese in-law, Masad Boulos, greeted the residents of Samaria in a meeting in Washington with the head of Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan.

Journalist Amit Segal, who posted the video on his Telegram channel, noted Boulos is considered the most distant figure from Israel in the Trump administration.

