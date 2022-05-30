Photo Credit: Moshe Botvia / TPS

Israeli children celebrated the 55th anniversary of the liberation of Gush Etzion and Hebron from Jordanian occupation on Monday with a walk from Kiryat Arba to nearby Hebron.

More than 600 children accompanied by some 300 adults marched to the Cave of the Patriarchs in the City of the Fathers.

Gush Etzion was seized from Israeli hands by Jordanian forces during the 1948 War of Independence. It was recaptured and restored to Israel by IDF troops who fought fiercely to recover the region during the 1967 Six Day War.

Today there are 15 Jewish communities in Gush Etzion, including three kibbutzim and moshavim and two cities — Efrat and Beitar — and the region has become a bustling hub of Israeli activity.

“The Soldiers’ Corner” was established in the region by two widows of men who were murdered in terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada.

The “Pina Hama”, as it is known in Hebrew, is staffed by volunteers from the region and is located at the Gush Etzion junction, where it operates from 7 am t o 9 pm every day except Shabbat. It’s a place where soldiers can stop for a rest, for a hot drink in the winter and a cold drink in the summer, and grab a quick bite to eat.

On an average day, at least 250 soldiers of every rank and from every unit stop off at the spot to enjoy the supplies provided solely through donations — although the maintenance and infrastructure is provided by the local councils of Gush Etzion and Efrat.

“The story of Gush Etzion mirrors the history of modern-day Israel. It is the story of the Jewish people and our long connection to the land and its people,” Jewish National Fund USA CEO Russell F. Robinson wrote in a statement quoted by the Gush Etzion Heritage Center.

“It is the story of bravery, sacrifice and hope It is our past, our present and our future and upon us lays the responsibility to cherish and to preserve this site Jewish National Fund will always honor and remember those who gave their all to call this place home”.