Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced the appointment of attorney Eden Bizman as the new chief of staff of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Bizman has been serving as Deputy Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office for the past one and a half years. He previously served as Deputy Director General in the office of the State Comptroller and Public Ombudsman. Bizman has also served as head of the State Comptroller’s staff and a senior adviser to the Education Minister.

“Prime Minister Bennett wishes Eden Bizman great success in his post and noted that he is certain that he will be up to the many challenges facing him,” the PMO said in a statement.

Bizman, 36, is married and a father of four. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in law and a Master’s degree in business administration from Bar-Ilan University.

He will assume office in the coming days following an orderly transition and subject to the approval of the Civil Service Commission.