Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

IDF soldiers arrested two Arabs on Friday after they intentionally crossed into Israeli territory from Syria.

Israeli forces are closely monitoring the northern border, as Iranian efforts — and those of Iranian proxy group Hezbollah — continue towards establishing military bases in Syria.

IDF says troops arrested two suspects who crossed the Alpha Line from Syria in the southern Golan Heights this morning. — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 5, 2021

The two infiltrators crossed the border in the southern Golan Heights, according to the IDF, which said they were arrested in a “planned ambush.” There was no information on whether the infiltrators were armed.

A statement by the IDF said, “The ambush was carried out as part of the continued effort to defend the border.”

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation.