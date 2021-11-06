Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
The Syrian border at the southern Golan Heights, seen from the Israeli side, July 29, 2018.

IDF soldiers arrested two Arabs on Friday after they intentionally crossed into Israeli territory from Syria.

Israeli forces are closely monitoring the northern border, as Iranian efforts — and those of Iranian proxy group Hezbollah — continue towards establishing military bases in Syria.

The two infiltrators crossed the border in the southern Golan Heights, according to the IDF, which said they were arrested in a “planned ambush.” There was no information on whether the infiltrators were armed.

A statement by the IDF said, “The ambush was carried out as part of the continued effort to defend the border.”

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
