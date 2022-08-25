Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The Central District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday to Attorney Adi Keider from the Honenu civil rights organization, that the case against the resident of Samaria, who defended himself and saved a group of children from a dangerous Arab lynching near Ariel will be closed.

In the process of protecting the group from the lynch mob, a Palestinian Authority Arab was killed.

Advertisement



Attorney Adi Keidar, who represents the resident, said, “We welcome the decision of the Central District Attorney’s Office to close the investigation file against the suspect, a decision that is required by reality. As you recall, the suspect stood as a buffer between himself and Arab rioters who took justice for themselves and decided to attack a group of children whose only sin was going to an educational activity in the area adjacent to the city of Ariel which does not belong to the rioters, who chased, attacked and threw stones while carrying weapons, until at one point my client had to defend himself and the children from this unbridled attack. The rioters and the family members of the deceased have nothing but themselves to complain about,” said Keidar.

The investigation against the resident was closed after the police and the prosecutor’s office determined that the resident behaved properly.

תיעוד בלעדי | החשד לרצח פלסטיני בשומרון: העצור היהודי שחזר לעיני חוקרי השב”כ והמשטרה את גרסתו לדקירת הפלסטיני עלי חרב. החשוד אומר כי עשה זאת כדי להגן על עצמו ועל הנערים שהיו איתוhttps://t.co/yAy9sL8XXl@carmeldangor #חדשותהשבת pic.twitter.com/Tc7dLUcjgk — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 2, 2022