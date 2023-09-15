Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Here is some good news to help finish up the year. Just hours before Rosh Hashana it was announced that another home was liberated in Hebron, the city of our forefathers. The building is located near Maarat Hamachpelah, the Tomb of the Patriarchs. At the ceremony, held in the presence of the donors and partners in the acquisition, a Mezuza was attached to the doorpost and the building was named “Beit Heirut” Freedom House.

Jewish Press News Desk
