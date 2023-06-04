Photo Credit: CelebrateIsraelParade.com



Tens of thousands of New Yorkers cheered on some 40,000 marchers on Sunday as they made their way up New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street in the 2023 Celebrate Israel Parade.

New York leaders including Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and Attorney General Letitia James were among the politicians who made it their business to march with US Jewish leaders at the head of the parade and express their solidarity with the Jewish community and the Jewish State.

Advertisement





Nearly a dozen Israeli government ministers joined the marchers as well. They were faced by a tiny contingent of anti-government protesters, most of whom were ex-pats and left-wing American Jews.

The annual parade is sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY), CelebrateIsraelNY.org, the State of Israel and United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of New York and Greater New Jersey.