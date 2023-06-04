Photo Credit: Intel.com

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics has debunked multiple accusations by left-wing anarchists that the Netanyahu government is destroying the country.

According to the CBS, the average monthly salary for Israeli employees rose by 5.1 percent in April, to NIS 12,669, approximately $3,380, as compared to salaries in April 2022.

The Globes business news site pointed out, however, that inflation – 5 percent over the 12-month period – has essentially wiped out the increase.

Moreover, the number of salaried positions in the Israeli economy grew only by 0.9 percent between April 2022 and April 2023, while the population grew by 2 percent.

The disparity between the average Israeli salary and those in the hi-tech sector is glaring, meanwhile, with the average monthly high-tech salary at NIS 31,586 ($8,425) in March 2023, despite the huge number of layoffs that have strafed the industry over the past year.

It appears there is a gradual recovery taking place in high-tech, at least in Israel, where the number of salaried positions rose by 3.3 percent between March 2022 and March 2023.