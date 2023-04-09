Photo Credit: Courtesy: The Dee Family
Maya And Rina Dee HYD.

JewishPress.com presents a live broadcast of the funeral of terrorist victims Maya and Rina Dee, HY”D, taking place in Gush Etzion at the cemetery in Kfar Etzion. May their blood be avenged, and may their memories be a blessing.

Maya and Rina were murdered last Friday by a Palestinian Authority terrorist in a shooting attack near the Hamra junction near the moshav of the same name, in the Jordan Valley. Their mother Leah was critically injured and is now fighting for her life in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

The gunman remains at large.

