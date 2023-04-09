Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

The international spokesperson for Israel Police, Dean Elsdunne, delivered a message of reassurance on Sunday to people visiting the Israeli capital, Jerusalem.

“Today we saw many worshipers arriving to the Kotel – the Western Wall – for the Blessing of the Kohanim (ed: the priestly blessing), under the protection of the Israel Police and Border Police,” he said.

“There have been thousands of officers spread out across the city in order to ensure the safety of those coming to visit, as well as the residents here, living in the city of Jerusalem.

“The police are going to continue to ensure the freedom of worship of all visitors. We wish you all a festive holiday, and don’t worry – we are here looking over you,” he added.

The message comes against the background of a serious escalation in terrorist attacks against Israelis and recent rocket fire from across Israel’s northern and southern borders, as well as clashes with police by Muslim extremists who have repeatedly barricaded themselves with weapons in the Al Aqsa Mosque, intending to attack Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told local council heads from southern and northern Israel on Sunday that despite the current “challenging time” for Israel’s security, “our enemies were mistaken by thinking that the citizens of Israel are not united behind the IDF. We are all united behind the security of the country and will do everything to ensure calm and security for us all.”