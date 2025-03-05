Photo Credit: Pixabay

(Israel Hayom via JNS) In the coming days, Israel will experience a rain system entering primarily from the east and south. The Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone (also known as a Medicane) has the potential to deliver significant rainfall to eastern and southern regions, as well as numerous areas throughout the country.

Current weather maps indicate possible precipitation from Kiryat Shmona in the far north to Eilat in the extreme south, covering the entire country. This, about two weeks after Israel saw a powerful cold front arrive, which, in partnership in Cyprus and Greece, received the name “Coral.”

The eastern and southern origin of the current cloud formations substantially increases the flash flood risk in all vulnerable areas. This is a highly volatile weather event, making precise predictions of rainfall location, intensity, and distribution impossible. The outcome could range from significant nationwide rainfall to precipitation limited to a few isolated locations.

Wednesday will feature pleasant spring conditions through most of the day, though light localized showers are expected in several areas beginning in the morning hours. Localized rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms will occur from northern Israel to the Negev. The Judean Desert and Dead Sea region face a mild risk of flash floods. Strong easterly winds will affect northern areas, possibly causing haze. Temperatures will drop across the country.

Precipitation will begin on Wednesday morning in scattered locations including Kiryat Shmona, portions of the Golan Heights extending to Tiberias, as well as southern areas near the Gaza border communities, western Negev, Jerusalem mountains, Gush Etzion and Hebron. By afternoon and evening, the light rainfall will expand to additional regions.

The Israel Meteorological Service has issued warnings about possible flash floods in the Judean Desert, Dead Sea area, northeastern Negev, and Negev highlands. While the threat will persist throughout the day, it will reach its peak between noon and 7 p.m.

Expected temperatures: Golan Heights 61-63 F (16-17 C), northern mountains 57 F (14 C), central mountains 59-63 F (15-17 C), southern mountains 63 F (17 C), coastal regions 68-72 F (20-22 C), and lowland areas 70-73 F (21-23 C).

Thursday

Thursday will bring intensified rainfall beginning in the morning hours. Precipitation will develop near the Egyptian border and Eilat area in the south before spreading northward to extensive portions of the Negev and Arava regions. Most parts of the country can expect localized showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Officials warn of severe flash flood risks in Negev and Arava wadis extending to the Dead Sea area, along with possible flooding on roadways leading south toward Eilat. These flood conditions could become widespread, resulting in significant traffic disruptions and road closures.

Easterly winds will affect the northern mountains, while northerly winds will develop along the coast from afternoon hours. Most cloud formations will approach from the east, concentrating primarily over the Golan Heights in the north and the Arava and Eilat regions in the south. Well-developed cloud systems opposite Eilat in Jordanian territory may move into the Arava and Eilat areas, potentially delivering substantial rainfall.

Expected temperatures: Golan Heights 64 F (18 C), northern mountains 57-59 F (14-15 C), central mountains 59-61 F (15-16 C), southern mountains 63-64 F (17-18 C), coastal areas 70-73 F (21-23 C), and lowland regions 72-73 F (22-23 C).

Friday

Friday will see a significant temperature decrease, from a high of 73 F (23 C) to a low of 52 F (11 C) in the central mountains.

On Friday, localized showers with isolated thunderstorms will affect most regions across the country. Flash flood concerns will persist in Negev and eastern wadis. Rainfall activity will gradually diminish throughout the day.

Light rain will fall nationwide from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat early on Friday night. The precipitation will subsequently intensify across most regions, though diminishing in the north and Eilat area. By afternoon and evening hours, rainfall will gradually weaken to light showers before ceasing completely.

Cloud formations will approach from the east, initially entering the eastern regions from the Golan to Eilat. These systems will subsequently reach the mountain ridge before descending toward the coastal plain. Some locations will experience highly developed cloud systems capable of delivering heavy rainfall even in typically arid regions, substantially elevating the risk of flooding, including severe flood events, to extremely high levels.

Expected temperatures: Golan Heights 61-63 F (16-17 C), northern mountains 55 F (13 C), central mountains 52 F (11 C), southern mountains 55 F (13 C), coastal regions 61-64 F (16-18 C), and lowland areas 59-61 F (15-16 C).

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

