United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yisrael Tzairi is often seen driving his ambucycle around his home town of Petah Tikva, responding to medical emergencies. Yisrael is often accompanied by his two brothers, Eliyah and Avichail Tzairi, who two years ago joined an EMT training course and became certified first responders.

Some EMS professionals argue that it’s better to separate first responders who are related to one another, but the Tzairi brothers enjoy riding their ambucycles together and saving lives together. The brothers often participate in the same ambulance shift, just the three of them, arriving at emergencies as a team.

“I enjoy volunteering with my brothers,” Yisrael said. “But even when I’m not in the field, it’s just as thrilling, because I am the most experienced and have been volunteering for longer, so my brothers often call me for advice when they’re responding to a call. I feel a great deal of gratitude when I can share my experiences and knowledge with my brothers, knowing it’s helping them save a life.”

What makes the three brothers even more unique within United Hatzalah, is that they are the only trio of siblings responding on ambucycles. The ambucycle is the iconic vehicle created and developed by United Hatzalah to allow first responders to arrive faster on the scene of an emergency, especially in urban areas such as Petah Tikva.

Each of the brothers responds to an average of a 100 medical emergencies a month. When the three brothers respond to emergencies on Shabbat, they also do it together as they often spend the day together as a family. Yisrael, Eliyah, and Avichail race to emergencies together seven days a week.

“It’s like having a family inside a family,” commented Eliyah. “United Hatzalah is like one big family, and I feel honored to be able to share that with my immediate family. Saving a stranger’s life with a loved one by my side changes my perspective every time, and I am grateful for these opportunities.”

