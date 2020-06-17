Photo Credit: Pikud HaOref

A moderate 5.25 magnitude earthquake shook Israel’s south on Tuesday evening.

The tremor, which was felt mostly in the city of Eilat, caused no injuries or damage.

Advertisement



The Seismology Division at the Geological Survey of Israel stated that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred at a 10 km depth in the Red Sea, 222 km south-west of Eilat.

This is at least the fourth quake Israel experienced in recent weeks.

Israel is situated on the East African Rift, which runs through the Jordan Valley, on the border with Jordan, an area prone to earthquakes.

The last major earthquake to hit the region occurred in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured another 700.

Experts on the issue say that Israel experiences a devastating earthquake every 100 years and have warned that such a disastrous occurrence is just a question of time.