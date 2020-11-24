Photo Credit: Menahem Kahana/POOL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday evening with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and discussed the strengthening ties between the two countries.

This was the second conversation between the two, and Netanyahu said it was “very friendly.”

The Bahraini news agency reported that Netanyahu extended his condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Crown Prince on the passing of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the late Prime Minister.

The two discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to establish collaboration across various sectors to further enhance peace and stability in the region

“We are both very excited about the fact that we can bring the fruits of peace to our peoples and our countries in a very short time,” Netanyahu said in a recorded message after the conversation.

Al Khalifa invited Netanyahu to visit Bahrain in the near future. “I will do so, on your behalf, willingly,” Netanyahu said.

Israel and Bahrain announced last week that they will open embassies in each other’s country.

Israel and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords on the White House lawns on September 15, the first peace agreement between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years.