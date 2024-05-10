Photo Credit: NASA

On the eve of Israel’s 76th Independence Day, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics stated that the country’s population was 9.900 million, broken down into these three main sectors:

7.427 million Jews (73.2%)

2.089 million Arabs (21.1%)

564,000 Others (5.7%)

Since last year’s Independence Day, Israel’s population has grown by 189,000 (an increase of 1.9%).

During this period, about 196,000 infants were born, about 37,000 immigrants arrived, and about 60,000 persons died.

At the time of the establishment of the State of Israel, the population of Israel was 806,000. It has increased by a factor higher than 12 since then.

Since the State’s founding, over 3.4 million Olim have arrived in Israel, about 1.6 million of them (47.1%) arrived since 1990. Since 1970, about 153,000 non-Jewish immigrating citizens have also settled in the country.

According to the current rate of growth, on the next Independence Day, the population of Israel is expected to reach more than ten million persons.

In 2030, the population of Israel is expected to reach 11.1 million, in 2040 – 13.2 million, and on the 100th Independence Day of the State of Israel, in 2048, the population is expected to reach 15.2 million.

At the end of 2022, about 45% of the world’s total Jewish population lived in Israel.

About 80% of the Jews in Israel are Sabras (born in Israel).

The population of Israel is young: about 28% are children aged 0-14 and about 12% are aged 65 or over.