Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday met with Masa Israel Journey participants from Ukraine who arrived in Israel in recent months. They shared their personal stories with the PM, about their families in Ukraine and their difficulties and concerns these days, while a major war is taking place in their home country.

Prime Minister Bennett said: “I’m happy to have you over. The goal of the meeting, from my perspective – I wanted to hear from you, learn from you what’s going on with your families in Ukraine.

“First and foremost, I want to tell you that you have a home here. Israel is your home, for you and your families, for any Jew in the world. Always. Now and always. That’s what Israel was established for, to begin with.

“We just sent three airplanes, two already landed, with huge amounts of medical support. But, we’re there to help out Ukrainians and Jews specifically.

“Through you and your contacts back in Ukraine, the message is, first, we’re with you, and secondly, Israel is the home of every Jew.”

MASA Acting CEO Ofer Gutman said: “In recent months there has been a jump in demand among young Ukrainians for Masa Israel Journey programs. Masa is making considerable efforts in cooperation with the Government of Israel and the Jewish Agency, in Israel and in Ukraine, to allow all those who want to, and can, to come on Masa programs. We have hundreds of participants in various programs who are affected by the war situation. We are embracing them at this difficult time and giving them as much assistance and support as possible.”