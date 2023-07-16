Photo Credit: Omer Fichman/FLASH90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan on Sunday afternoon with a special heart monitor to help his doctors track his health.

The prime minister, who was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after complaining of dizziness, was admitted to the cardiac unit for overnight observation.

Advertisement





All the test results were normal, according to a statement by the hospital.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition,” Sheba said upon announcing his release.

“Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, that the reason for the hospitalization is dehydration.”

According to the hospital, “At no point was any heart rhythm disorder diagnosed.” However, doctors added in their statement that “we decided to use a subcutaneous Holter, as is customary, to allow the close medical professional team of the Prime Minister to continue regular monitoring.”

Also known as a cardiac event recorder, the device is implanted under the skin of the chest or shoulder when a patient experiences unexplained stroke, fainting or irregular heartbeat.

Netanyahu had complained of dizziness after sailing on Lake Kinneret with his wife Sara on Friday during a major heat wave. The initial assessment was that Netanyahu suffered from dehydration.

מאחל לראש הממשלה נתניהו רפואה שלמה ובריאות טובה. תרגיש טוב. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 15, 2023

The last time Netanyahu was hospitalized was while he was serving as opposition leader. Netanyahu, who felt unwell during the Yom Kippur fast of 2021, made his way to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where he underwent a series of tests that “came out normal.”

Wishes for a speedy recovery came from all ends of the political spectrum, including Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who tweeted: “I wish Prime Minister Netanyahu a complete recovery and good health. Feel good.” Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman wished his former ally “complete healing and only health.” National Camp Chairman Benny Gantz wrote: “I wish Prime Minister Netanyahu a speedy recovery and perfect health.”

The prime minister also received well-wishes from US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is now running as a GOP presidential candidate for the 2024 national elections.