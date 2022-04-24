Photo Credit: courtesy, MFA

The Palestinian Authority terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon in a 2020 stabbing attack has been sentenced to life in prison.

Khalil Doikat, who held an Israeli work permit at the time of the attack, was sentenced Sunday by the Lod District Court.

The decision came one year and eight months after Doikat stabbed Rabbi Ohayon multiple times as he was disembarking from a bus near the Segula Junction.

The rabbi was found in lying on the ground in critical condition and immediately rushed to nearbe Beilinson Medical Center, but it was too late.

A full-time rabbinical student in the nearby town of Kfar Saba, Rabbi Ohayon was a respected, prominent member of his community who taught Torah.

The Breslov Chossid is survived by his wife Sivan and four children ages 4 to 13.

Four months after the murder, IDF soldiers destroyed Doikat’s home in the Palestinian Authority Arab village of Rujeib, outside Shechem.