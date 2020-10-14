Photo Credit: pokeswoman for the Gush Etzion Regional Council

Following delays and postponements, a meeting of the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration was held in order to approve the master plan for Pnei Kedem, and other communities in Gush Etzion, including Kfar Eldad, Metzad and Har Gilo so that they will be officially listed in the “Tabu” Land Registry.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council is approving two construction plans within Gush communities including building in Kfar Eldad (205 units) and Metzad (200 units). In addition two other plans are up for approval in Har Gilo (560 units), and in Pnei Kedem (120 units) – a community which after 20 years will now be recognized officially in the “Tabu” Land Registry.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded to the approval of building permits saying:

“The mission of developing the communities in Judea and Samaria continues to be one of the key issues for the State of Israel and the entire nation in this era, and we are grateful for the right to be at the forefront here in Gush Etzion.”

He continued, “Sometimes we take our Prime Minister to task, which we feel is justified, as a result of our disappointment in postponing the application of sovereignty over our country. But now something tangible is happening – we are building and developing our communities, and of course the highlight of today is the full registration in the Land Authority of the young community of Pnei Kedem, 20 years since it was established. Sovereignty isn’t just about legal documents as important as they may be. Sovereignty is about more and more Jews who establish their homes in the land of their ancestors for now and forever. And for that, a big thank you and congratulations are due to Prime Minister Netanyahu, who despite being busy with his intense involvement in current issues, is also advancing strategic plans to strengthen our hold on Judea and Samaria.”

Pnei Kedem, located in southeastern Gush Etzion overlooking the Judean Desert, was established 20 years ago and is home to about 60 families and 30 students. Over the years, the community has unsuccessfully tried to gain official approval, and building approvals by the State.