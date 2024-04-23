Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces are committed to promoting and developing Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim told local community leaders on Monday, five days after taking up the post as head of the Civil Administration in the area.

In a letter addressed to Judea and Samaria council heads ahead of Passover, the Druze general noted that “this holiday symbolizes the season of flowering and blossoming—just as blossoming begins at this time of the year, the Civil Administration will continue to work for the promotion and development of the settlement in Judea and Samaria.

“Passover, also known as the Festival of Freedom, takes on a deeper meaning this year,” wrote Ibrahim. “As the security forces are acting with strength and determination in the face of a cruel enemy, we understand the meaning of freedom, of ‘In every generation, they rise up to destroy us.’ Especially this Passover, we feel the power of this sentence.

“I thank you for the joint work. Together, we will reach joint achievements. … I wish you and your families a kosher and happy Spring Festival,” the missive concluded, using an alternative name for Passover.

The Civil Administration is part of the Israeli Defense Ministry and regulates much of daily life in Judea and Samaria.

During a ceremony, Ibrahim said that the Jewish state was “fighting one of the most just wars in its history—a war that was forced on us, a war of darkness against the only light in the region, a war with a terrorist group that sanctifies death against a people who want life.”

Ibrahim replaced Brig. Gen. Fares Atilla, who retired from the army after 34 years of service, including three years as head of the Civil Administration.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Religious Zionism Party, oversees some activities of the IDF Civil Administration as part of his role as a minister in the Defense Ministry.