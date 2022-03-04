Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90
Maaleh Adumim

The Ma’ale Adumim local building committee approved the city’s expansion by adding 3,300 additional housing units.

According to a report by the Israeli business daily Globes on Wednesday, it has been over a decade since such large-scale plans were approved. The project will now be submitted to the Higher Planning Council, responsible for planning and building in Judea and Samaria.

The new apartments will be located in the Nofei Sela East area and will include three, four, and five-room apartments and 170 homes with gardens and land for public institutions.

Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel said the new plan is great news for young couples and others seeking to live in the city and its suburbs.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have reportedly ordered the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria’s Higher Planning Council to halt discussions on the authorization of construction to connect the city of Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem via the E1 corridor.

JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

