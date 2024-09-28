Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90
Maaleh Adumim in the southern Judean Desert

Rocket alert sirens went off near Mitzpe Yericho, Maaleh Adumim and the Magic Kass amusement park in the Binyamin region, north of Jerusalem, on Saturday night, just after 10 PM.

The rocket appears to have been launched from Lebanon.

It fell somewhere near Maaleh Adumim and started a fire, possibly near Khan al-Ahmar. Electricity has gone out in some of the nearby communities due to the fire.

