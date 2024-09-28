Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90

Rocket alert sirens went off near Mitzpe Yericho, Maaleh Adumim and the Magic Kass amusement park in the Binyamin region, north of Jerusalem, on Saturday night, just after 10 PM.

The rocket appears to have been launched from Lebanon.

Advertisement





It fell somewhere near Maaleh Adumim and started a fire, possibly near Khan al-Ahmar. Electricity has gone out in some of the nearby communities due to the fire.

אזעקות באזור מעלה אדומים: שיגור אחד חצה מלבנון, דיווח ראשוני על נפילהhttps://t.co/eSPvi9qxk2@OrHeller pic.twitter.com/31f9IwiR07 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) September 28, 2024

Share this article on WhatsApp: