Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Sovereignty Movement in Israel this week launched a widespread billboard campaign warning of the dangers of the Palestinian state involved in the Trump Middle East peace plan.

As part of the campaign, hundreds of posters and signs were hung throughout the night between Wednesday and Thursday in different areas around the country.

Three types of signs are part of the campaign:

In Jerusalem, the signs warn “Jerusalem will be divided!”

Inside communities in Judea and Samaria and in the Negev the signs say “Palestine just beyond the fence!”

On the major highway in Judea and Samaria and in the Negev near Nitzana, the signs read, “Here Palestine will be established!”

All of the posters are signed with the #Trump Plan hashtag.

The Sovereignty movement explained that the three parameters that emerge from the signs are the major dangers of the overall plan to apply Israeli sovereignty to only 30 percent of Judea and Samaria in exchange for diplomatic negotiations on the rest of the territory.

“The main danger in the plan is the very conceptual agreement to establish a foreign state or entity in our land. To us, this is no less than a grave blow to the Zionist vision of the return of the people of Israel to their Biblical Heartland,” the movement says.

The signs placed on the fences of the communities in Judea and Samaria and the Negev seek to express the danger of turning many communities into Israeli enclaves in the heart of a hostile Arab country, a move the movement contends will encourage Arab terror.

“This reality will, God forbid, isolate and strangle the communities to the point of abandoning them. The Trump plan also includes the division of Jerusalem and the establishment of a Palestinian capital east of the city. In addition the plan also talks about handing over territories in the Negev that will also be part of the Palestinian state,” movement representatives point out.

“Little is being said about the fact that the “Deal of the Century” includes handing over large parts of the Negev, but it may be that precisely that specific clause will spur the Arabs to agree to the plan, because in fact it will enable the establishment of a Palestinian state equal in size as 100 percent of Judea and Samaria.

“If there is anyone on the Right who relies on the Arab refusal to stop the establishment of a Palestinian state, then it is precisely those areas in the Negev that can spur the Arabs to agree to the move, “the movement warns.

Leaders of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, repeat the principle they adhere to: “Israel must apply its sovereignty to the entire land without any connection or affiliation to the Trump plan, which includes existential dangers to Israel’s future and severely damages the Zionist vision and historic connection of the People of Israel to the Land of Israel.”