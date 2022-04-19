Photo Credit: courtesy, Tom Nisani

On Tuesday for the third day in a row, ancient stone blocks were found still stacked in piles blocking the path taken by Jewish visitors in Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound, with further restrictions imposed on visitors by police.

יום שלישי ברציפות שחסימות האבנים העתיקות עדיין עומדות בעינן.

אין זכר לרשות העתיקות.

בקבוקי זכוכית שבורים מפוזרים בהר. עליות יהודים להר מוגבלות:

רק עד 30 איש בקבוצה (למה?)

אין עצירות בכלל, רצים כל הדרך (למה?) סה"כ מוטה גור צדק כך נראה. pic.twitter.com/5ZKpJCHoPG — Tom Nisani (@NisaniTom) April 19, 2022

Israel’s Antiquities Authority appears to be missing in action, as are any other Israeli authorities who might ensure the path remains open and the antiquities properly catalogued and preserved.

Broken glass bottles were also strewn around the sacred site.

During a tour led by Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar Ilan University, the sounds of explosions and fireworks were heard from the direction of the southern mosque on the site, where Nisani said fortifications were seen.

Police are limiting Jewish groups to a maximum of 30 to 50 visitors at a time, according to Tom Nisani of the advocacy group, “The Temple Mount is in Our Hands.”

Nor are Jewish groups being allowed to stop along the way to view anything a bit more closely, as one normally would during a site tour, Nisani noted.

“All across the Mount, calls for nationalism and incitement against Jewish visitors” were being heard, Nisani said, “without a response from police.”