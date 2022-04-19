Photo Credit: courtesy, Tom Nisani
Ancient stones and artifacts remain stacked by Arabs to block the path taken by Jews in the Temple Mount compound. April 19, 2022

On Tuesday for the third day in a row, ancient stone blocks were found still stacked in piles blocking the path taken by Jewish visitors in Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound, with further restrictions imposed on visitors by police.

Advertisement

Israel’s Antiquities Authority appears to be missing in action, as are any other Israeli authorities who might ensure the path remains open and the antiquities properly catalogued and preserved.

Broken glass bottles were also strewn around the sacred site.

During a tour led by Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar Ilan University, the sounds of explosions and fireworks were heard from the direction of the southern mosque on the site, where Nisani said fortifications were seen.

Police are limiting Jewish groups to a maximum of 30 to 50 visitors at a time, according to Tom Nisani of the advocacy group, “The Temple Mount is in Our Hands.”

Nor are Jewish groups being allowed to stop along the way to view anything a bit more closely, as one normally would during a site tour, Nisani noted.

“All across the Mount, calls for nationalism and incitement against Jewish visitors” were being heard, Nisani said, “without a response from police.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Destroys Hamas Weapons Factory After Gaza Rocket Attack
Next articlePlenty to Give Thanks For–Dayenu!
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...