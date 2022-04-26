Photo Credit: Maayan Berrebi/TPS

The ”Hozrim La’Har” (Return to the Mountain) movement – in reference to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem – is launching an undercover course for the general public on how to sneak up to the Temple Mount. The organizers of the course, which is being offered on Zoom, said that it is being offered in response to the government of Israel’s decision to arrest people who attempted to perform a Passover sacrifice on the holiest site in the world for Jews.

The course will teach, among other things, basic lessons in Arabic and Islamic traditions.

Hozrim LeHar stated that “following the Israeli government’s surrender to terrorism and the closure of the Temple Mount to Jews in a sweeping manner until further notice, we are launching an undercover course open to the general public.”

The group called this a first step in a number of actions that it plans to take in the near future in order to “strengthen the Jewish claim to and hold on the Temple Mount.”

“Whoever tries to close the only gate that is officially open to Jews will find that the Temple Mount will never be empty of Jews,” it declared.