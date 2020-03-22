Photo Credit: NItzav Doron / TPS

The Islamic Waqf announced Sunday that it was decided to close the Temple Mount complex to Muslim worshipers in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Haaretz.

The Waqf operates the site on behalf of Jordan in cooperation with the State of Israel.

Advertisement



Israel and Jordan have been discussing the possibility of closing the site for some time due to the increasing numbers of those becoming infected with the virus.

Israeli police will also block Jewish worshipers from praying at the site, according to Har Habayit.org.