Photo Credit: NItzav Doron / TPS

The Islamic Waqf announced Sunday that it was decided to close the Temple Mount complex to Muslim worshipers in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Haaretz.

The Waqf operates the site on behalf of Jordan in cooperation with the State of Israel.

Advertisement

Israel and Jordan have been discussing the possibility of closing the site for some time due to the increasing numbers of those becoming infected with the virus.

Israeli police will also block Jewish worshipers from praying at the site, according to Har Habayit.org.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGOP Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus
Next articleIsrael Mulls Extension of Daylight Savings Time
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...