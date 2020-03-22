Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an announcement on Sunday by his office via Twitter.

At present, the senator is showing no symptoms. According to his office, did not know that he made contact with anyone who was infected with the virus. Paul is currently under self-quarantine at his home.

Paul’s office said in the statement on Twitter that he was “tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our DC office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

Last Thursday, the US Senate passed an $8 billion measure in a vote of 96-1 to provide emergency funding for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Rand Paul was the only senator to vote against that bill.

It had zoomed through the Congress on Wednesday afternoon in a vote of 415-2.

President Donald Trump signed the bill on Friday.