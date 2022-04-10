Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Convicted teen terrorist Ahmed Manasra is facing a hearing in three more days to determine his status after having served seven years of a nine and a half year prison term for attempted murder.

זוכרים את הילד, אחמד מנאסרה, בן ה13 שתועד תופס את הראש ומתחנן לחוקריו ״אני לא זוכר״? הוא כיום בן 20, אחרי 7 שנים בכלא, חלקם בבידוד מוחלט, עם החמרה מסוכנת במצבו הנפשי בעקבות העינויים שעבר.

לקראת הדיון שיתנהל בעניינו בעוד 3 ימים אני קוראת לשחרורו המיידי של אחמד. pic.twitter.com/jMF34T2j3o — MK Aida Touma-Sliman (@AidaTuma) April 10, 2022

MK Aida Touma-Sliman, a member of the Hadash party, which is part of the Arab Joint List faction, is calling for Manasra’s immediate release, ahead of the hearing.

This past Thursday, Israel’s Supreme Court reduced Manasra’s prison sentence by two and a half years, to 9.5 years instead of 12 years, as originally handed down.

“The actions of the appellant were extremely severe. However, we cannot ignore that his part in this incident was secondary to that of his cousin,” the judges wrote in their decision.

Manasra will still have to pay compensation to his victims, however: NIS 100,000 to the 13-year-old boy who was stabbed and nearly murdered, and NIS 80,000 to the adult security guard, also stabbed.

Manasra was age 13 at the time he and his 15-year-old cousin Khalid Manasra pulled out knives and stabbed two Israelis in the Jerusalem suburb of Pisgat Ze’ev.

His cousin Hassan Khalid Manasra was shot and killed by a police officer; Ahmed was hit by a car, but was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem and treated for his wounds.

The younger Manasra was later tried and convicted in May 2016 on two charges of attempted murder of chasing and stabbing the 20-year-old security guard, and the 13-year-old boy on a bicycle, who was critically wounded in the attack.