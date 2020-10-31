Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The Israeli Cabinet has approved the extension of the COVID-19 State of Emergency by 60 days, from Nov. 5 until Jan. 3, 2021.

The measure was approved Thursday via conference call and will take effect upon approval by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, according to a joint statement of the Israeli Health Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office.

The “Major Coronavirus Law,” passed on July 22 by a vote of 48-35, grants the government special powers for dealing with the pandemic.

Under the law, the government can declare a state of emergency, allowing it to impose restrictions on the public to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Until the law expires on June 30, 2021, the government may extend the state of emergency at 60-day intervals with the approval of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

The Knesset may annul the state of emergency, and the government must cancel it if the circumstances justifying it no longer exist.