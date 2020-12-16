Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
MK Bezalel Smotrich

A bill proposed by MK Bezalel Smotrich to regulate budding “young settlements” in Judea and Samaria has cleared its first hurdle in the Knesset plenum, passing its preliminary reading in a vote of 60-40.

“This is the first victory for the young settlement. But this is only the beginning,” Smotrich said.

Advertisement

“We will have to pass this law in three readings as early as next week and at a government decision tomorrow,” he said.

“Mr. Prime Minister Netanyahu, you have the ball. Do not allow [Alternate Prime Minister Benny] Ganz to bring anything to the government without it.” he added.

If passed, the bill would connect new outposts to the Israeli national electricity grid and water infrastructure, making life infinitely easier for their residents.

Ganz, who is chairman of the Blue and White faction, permitted four of his party MKs to vote for the measure when they expressed their support.

It is likely the bill will pass, since there is a majority of right-wing factions in the Knesset to vote for the measure.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIran-Backed Militias Using Syrian Children as Operatives
Next articleWhy Did Obama Wreck the Middle East: The State Department’s Islamist Plan
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...