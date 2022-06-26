Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee passed the so-called “Defendant’s Law” on Sunday, less than a week before the Knesset is set to disband.

The bill proposed by Yisrael Beytenu MK Yevgeny Soba and submitted by Meretz MK Gaby Lasky, would bar any lawmaker under indictment and charged with a serious crime from forming a government and becoming prime minister.

It is believed to be specifically aimed at Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu with the goal of blocking the former prime minister from regaining his seat at the head of the government.

Netanyahu is fighting charges of corruption.

The bill is now headed to the Knesset plenum, where it is expected to face a preliminary vote just as the Israeli parliament prepares to dissolve itself.

Israeli media reported the bill would enter its first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday – but most reports said the Knesset would disband on Monday, leaving the question up in the air as to whether the measure would make it to the floor.

If the measure is taken to its first reading and passes, it will be that much closer to passage upon the reconvening of the Knesset after national elections set for November 1.