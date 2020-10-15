Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

Israel’s Knesset overwhelmingly approved the historic peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday night by a vote of 80-13.

The treaty now goes to the cabinet for ratification.

The only lawmakers who opposed the historic accord were members of the Arab Joint List. Twenty-seven other Knesset members chose not to vote on the issue. Many who voted in favor were members of the opposition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace accord prior to the vote, saying the foreign policy led by his government has changed the conversation on peace in the region, and has brought Israel and its Gulf neighbors closer together.

“The new order says you don’t wait for the Palestinians to make peace,” he said. “This deal brings Arab and Muslim countries closer to us, who have formed a united front against Iran.”