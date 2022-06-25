Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israel’s 24th Knesset will dissolve this week, setting the stage for a fifth round of national elections tentatively scheduled for November 1.

It is not yet clear when the parliament will officially disband; the schedule is dependent upon talks between the coalition whip (Yesh Atid MK Boaz Toporovsky) and his opposition counterpart (Likud MK Yariv Levin).

Advertisement



The two men have yet to reach a decision on which bills to bring for a final vote prior to the shutdown.

Dozens of Bills on the Agenda Before Shutdown

On Sunday alone, the Ministerial Committee on Legislation is expected to vote on 39 bills.

Two of those measures, sponsored by the coalition, are aimed directly at Opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu: the “Defendant’s Law,” intended to block an MK under indictment from forming a government, and the “Term Limit” law, intended to stop a prime minister from serving more than eight consecutive years in office.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the state, might yet be re-elected to office in the next election if the Defendant’s Law is defeated.

As it stands now, neither measure is expected to pass.

Rothman Bill to Eliminate Double Taxes for US-Israeli Citizens

In addition, Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that he will attempt to advance a bill to eliminate the double tax payments required for dual Israeli-US citizens.

At present, dual citizens of Israel and the US have to pay Bituach Leumi on income earned in the United States, and those who work as subcontractors or independent business owners in Israel have to pay taxes to US social security.

Neither payment is deductible.

“For many Americans, this can be the tipping point for making the decision on making aliya. For many new olim (immigrants) this can bring the opportunity to start a new business,” Rothman wrote.

Bennett Won’t Rule Out Joining Netanyahu Government

Also of note: Current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, told interviewers on all three major Israeli television networks Saturday night that he will not announce his future plans until the Knesset disperses.

He did not, however, rule out joining a Netanyahu-led government when speaking to Channel 12 News, if he remains in the political arena.

Last week there was speculation that Bennett might leave politics altogether.

If that takes place, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is likely to take over as head of Yamina.