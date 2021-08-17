Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Labor MK Gilad Kariv, head of the Knesset Constitution Committee, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Kariv has been ill with the coronavirus since last week, when he tested positive for the virus along with one of his aides, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He was taken to a Jerusalem hospital on Monday night when his symptoms grew worse, with difficulty breathing. The MK was placed on oxygen to ease his breathing.

He issued a statement expressing his thanks to the medical staff and urging young Israelis to go get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday he was feeling relatively better and asked those concerned about his health to pray for him.

Four other Knesset members – Arab Joint List MK Ofer Cassif, Yesh Atid MK Inbal Bezek and Religious Zionism MKs Simcha Rothman and Itamar Ben Gvir – were also diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks.