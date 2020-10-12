Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz announced that he will submit the 2021 budget to the government in December, amid squabbling on the issue with Coalition partner Blue and White.

Katz met on Sunday with the acting head of the budget department, Yogev Gardos, and the legal advisor of the Ministry of Finance Asi Messing and agreed that the state budget for 2021 and the arrangements laws will be prepared by the Treasury and submitted to the government for approval during December, in accordance with the professional considerations and the requested schedule.

Advertisement



In the coming days, the Ministry of Finance will hold a macro discussion to determine the budget goals, and at the same time, the professional preparatory work will be carried out in accordance with the established framework.

Katz stated that “as I promised, the Ministry of Finance is formulating the 2021 Budget Bill in a professional manner and in accordance with all the required processes and schedules.”

“The budget will address the need to deal with the prolongation of the Corona pandemic alongside the need to march the economy back to full employment and activity and growth,” he added.

Blue and White have threatened to take action against the Coalition if the budget is not formulated and presented.