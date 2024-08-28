Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated on Twitter that The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is working “intensively” since last night in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps to thwart what he called “Islamic-Iranian” terrorist infrastructures that have been established there.

The IDF has just launched a new military operation, named Summer Camps (“Machanot Kayitz”) in Judea and Samaria to deal with the expanding terror threat.

“Iran is working to establish an eastern terrorist front against Israel in Judea and Samaria, according to the Gaza and Lebanon model, by financing and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan,” he said.

Katz said that Israel must deal with this threat “just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including temporary evacuation of residents and whatever steps are required. This is a war for everything and we must win it.”

