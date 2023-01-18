Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The High Court of Justice by a 10 to 1 vote on Wednesday invalidated the appointment of Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. The ruling states that “the appointment was extremely unreasonable,” due to his criminal convictions as well as “his presentation to the magistrate court that sentenced him [in a plea deal for tax evasion charges], according to which he was retiring from political life” after which Deri went on to lead his Shas party to a resounding 10-mandate victory.

Deri was then sentenced to three years probation.

Justice Yosef Elron held the minority opinion that Minister Deri’s appointment should be left intact, conditioned on Netanyahu asking the Chairman of the Election Commission to determine whether the probationary sentence against Deri carries with it a disgrace, which would force him to stay away from holding public office for seven years.

On December 19, the Knesset, ahead of the swearing-in of the new government, passed an amendment to the basic laws, according to which a probationary sentence for a criminal offense does not carry with it disgrace, as opposed to real prison time.

The High Court’s decision is a direct affront to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, whose elaborate justice system reform is founded, among other things, on the understanding that the Supreme Court is not allowed to revoke basic laws, which are constitutional. Incidentally, the initiator of the idea that basic laws are constitutional was Chief Justice Aharon Barak, who used them to push forward his judicial revolution in the 1990s.

Imagine if the US Supreme Court were to rule that one of the amendments to the Bill of Rights is wrong and must be altered. From now on, individuals aren’t allowed to own guns (that’s amendment 2). The High Court’s ruling this afternoon has the same grotesque impact. Judges are supposed to interpret the constitution, not change it.

According to sources in Shas, Deri does not intend to resign from his post. If the PM wants him out, he would have to fire him.

Netanyahu has two options at this point. He can offer Deri the position of deputy prime minister, which may be met with new appeals to the high court, but would gain him some time; or give Minister Levin the go-ahead to pass one of his proposed laws, the one that cancels the court’s freedom to employ the doctrine of “extremely unreasonable” government action, which has been abused to no end, allowing judges to step on perfectly legal government moves because they appeared “unreasonable,” as in the Deri ruling today.

Shas leaders, like Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Yakov Margi, made no bones about it: if Deri is out, Shas is out. And if Shas is out, Netanyahu is down to 54 mandates. Stuff this in your yarmulke and smoke it. Shas MK Avraham Bezalel threatened Tuesday night: “If the High Court rules to disqualify him, they will be shooting themselves in the head.” He added: “They know the sensitivity that’s happening right now, they understand where the public is. We know the protests and see what’s been happening on the street in recent weeks.”

Like I said, this is war.