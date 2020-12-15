Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Senior White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is set to head an Israeli delegation next week to the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to a statement from the White House, the delegation will fly to Rabat on El Al’s first direct commercial flight to Morocco.

Included in the delegation will be Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and other senior officials, according to a report by Reuters.

The American officials will land in Israel next Monday and then head to Morocco the following day together with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and other Israeli officials.

Last Thursday Morocco announced its “resumption of relations” with Israel shortly after a tweet by President Donald Trump saying the North African nation and the Jewish State had “agreed to full diplomatic relations.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had planned to travel to the United Arab Emirates himself next week, but has postponed the visit due to the escalating political situation at home.

Israel’s Knesset is preparing to vote on the likelihood of sending its population back to the polls for the country’s fourth national election in barely two years.