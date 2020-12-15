Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Elnourali11

The African nation of Sudan, third to have joined the “circle of peace” in signing the Abraham Accords normalization agreement with the State of Israel, may still be having some difficulties among its top officials over having made peace with Jews.

The country’s top minister for diplomatic and international affairs told an interviewer on Tuesday that Sudan’s normalization agreement with Israel did not include diplomatic representation or any other exchanges: it merely meant a lack of hostilities.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Omar Kemar a-Din said in an interview with the Al-Hadath channel that Sudan “agreed to avoid a state of war with the Hebrew state but we will not reach any other state – no diplomatic representation, no chamber of commerce and no cooperation between Israeli universities or companies and those of Sudan.”

A-Din went on to add, “There are military elements who are working together as far as we know,” but denied having “any further information” on the matter.

This week on Monday, the United States officially removed the designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, 27 years after the African nation was placed on the blacklist. Congress still must approve a bill extending immunity to Sudan that would provide protection from future lawsuits in the United States by victims of terror, however.

“Everything concerning the promotion of relations with Israel in the future depends on there being an agreement or agreements, and any such agreement will be presented to the legislature soon,” the Sudanese foreign minister cautioned.

Sudan threatened to abandon its normalization agreement with Israel, such as it is, if the immunity bill for its protection does not pass, according to a report published by The New York Times earlier this month.