The Israeli Knesset overwhelmingly approved the normalization agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday in a vote of 62 to 14, with only the Arab Joint List opposing the US-brokered deal that established formal relations on October 18 with the Gulf nation.

Bahrain is one of the three Muslim countries to sign peace accords with the State of Israel within a six-week period, prior to the American presidential elections on November 3, along with the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

The agreement with the United Arab Emirates had already been under discussion for quite some time: economic, business, medical and science-related ties are already well on their way to strong development between the two countries.

As a follow up, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Tuesday that Washington has approved the sale of a $23.37 billion package of advanced defense equipment to the UAE, which will become the first Arab nation to possess such advanced technology.

BREAKING: US Sec of State Mike Pompeo approves up to 50 F-35 ✈️ to #UAE. UAE becomes first Arab country to acquire such military technology. Statement @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/ReZ0HRRZRP — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 10, 2020

The package includes up to 50 F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets, up to 18 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.