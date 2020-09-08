Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to leave for the United States next week to represent Israel in the historic signing of a peace agreement at the White House with the United Arab Emirates.

“I am proud to leave for Washington next week at the invitation of President Trump and to participate in the historic ceremony at the White House on the establishment of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Netanyahu said Tuesday night in a statement issued by his office.

The normalization agreement to be signed between Israel and the UAE is expected to carry the weight of a full peace treaty, according to unnamed Israeli and American officials quoted this past weekend by the Hebrew-language Walla! News site.

Israeli officials had asked their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates to give the agreement the legal status of a peace treaty, according to the unconfirmed report, and the UAE agreed to the request.

As a full-fledged peace treaty, the agreement would be on par with past peace treaties reached with Egypt and Jordan, and would require the approval of the Knesset in Israel and the UAE’s Federal National Council, although the actual decision-making power remains with the royals.