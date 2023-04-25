The official Yom Hazikaron Ceremony at Mount Herzl. Broadcast begins shortly before 11 AM (Israel time) on Tuesday.
Israel remembers its 24,213 fallen in war and terror attacks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The official Yom Hazikaron Ceremony at Mount Herzl. Broadcast begins shortly before 11 AM (Israel time) on Tuesday.
Israel remembers its 24,213 fallen in war and terror attacks.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/israel/watch-live-israel-memorial-day-ceremony-on-mount-herzl/2023/04/25/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: