The official Yom Hazikaron Ceremony at Mount Herzl. Broadcast begins shortly before 11 AM (Israel time) on Tuesday.

Israel remembers its 24,213 fallen in war and terror attacks.

Advertisement


Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLapid Calls on Diaspora Jews to Fight Israel’s Democratically Elected Government
Next articleGrieving Together for our Fallen Heroes
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR