JewishPress.com brings our readers a live feed from the 2024 ‘Pulse of Israel’ Conference being held Sunday afternoon at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem. Join us!



Pulse of Israel Founder and CEO Avi Abelow is serving as host of the event, which features speakers such as Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Actor/Comedian Michael Rapaport, former State Department Iran Official and Yalla Media co-founder Len Khodorkovsky, acclaimed author and journalist Caroline Glick, and SaveTheWest.com founder and President Kenneth Abramowitz, among others.

Speakers at the event are focusing their talks on the topic of “What’s Next? Israel’s Roadmap to True Independence: A Practical Global Discussion on Israel’s Strong and Optimistic Future.”

