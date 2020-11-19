Photo Credit: Barak Brinker

Tel Aviv-Yafo is determined to prove that romance in the coronavirus era simply requires a little creativity and warm weather.

The municipality is therefore launching the “Save the Date” project at Tel Aviv-Yafo’s lifeguard towers next week – a unique initiative launched as part of the “Tel Aviv-Yafo: The City That Refuses To Stop” campaign.

Offering an innovative solution for romance while bars and restaurants are shut, the municipality is inviting Tel Avivian couples to book dates at three lifeguard towers that are inactive during the winter months (Bograshov Beach, Hilton Beach and Metzitzim Beach).

Couples can enjoy a unique afternoon or evening in a lifeguard tower overlooking the picturesque Tel Aviv coastline of the Mediterranean Sea.

The novel location, unrivaled view, warm weather and the sound of the waves already make the perfect outdoors date, the municipality will also provide participating couples with a bottle of wine and decorations to make sure the experience is truly one to remember.

Everything else they have to bring from home.