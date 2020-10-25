Photo Credit: courtesy

An SUV that was taking part in the JewsForTrump vehicle convoy Sunday in Manhattan was attacked by a violent anti-Trump mob near Times Square.

The attackers, allegedly members of the “Antifa” group, threw red paint on the SUV and other vehicles and ripped off their JewsForTrump flags. When the driver and passengers exited the vehicles, they attacked them, punching them and kicking them.

A large police contingent of police arrived to stop the violence. Several arrests were made, sources said.

Antifa/BLM is vandalizing Jews for Trump vehicles with red paint in NYC and attacking the drivers. pic.twitter.com/vBUkqvZXF0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2020

In addition to the attacks in Manhattan, a gang of thugs in Brooklyn hurled rocks at drivers from an overlook on the Prospect Expressway as the convoy passed underneath.

.@NYPDDetectives are investigating this incident and looking for information in regard. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. https://t.co/pyqQ2Bfkhb — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

An attacker across on the other side of the highway threw eggs at the convoy. However, for some bizarre reason he actually decided to film himself carrying out the criminal activity, and even posted it on Twitter. Behold.

The Jews For Trump convoys traveled through Brooklyn from local neighborhoods like Midwood, Crown Heights and Borough Park, and the borough of Manhattan. But they also came from as far away as Rockland County as well.

All this was taking place before the NY For Trump rally even was set to begin Sunday afternoon at Marine Park in Brooklyn. . .