Stamford Hill street scene

A 12-year-old visibly Jewish boy in London was attacked Monday by an adult antisemite while riding a bus home from school in the city’s Stamford Hill neighborhood.

The Stamford Hill Shomrim organization reported in a tweet that a 50-year-old man grabbed the boy by the throat and threw him off the bus.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Britain reached a record high in 2021, the most recent year for which are there are statistics.

According to the annual report by the Community Security Trust (CST) there were 2,255 anti-Semitic incidents reported in 2021, a rise of 34 percent over the previous year.

The London-based Shomrim organization helps hate crime victims file reports with the police, and accompany such victims to court as well.

