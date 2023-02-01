Photo Credit: Dave Collier via Flickr

A 12-year-old visibly Jewish boy in London was attacked Monday by an adult antisemite while riding a bus home from school in the city’s Stamford Hill neighborhood.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism 12-year-old #Jewish boy travelling home from school attacked on a @TFL Bus #476 SD 50-year-old Male grabbed the child by his throat & threw him off the bus@MPSHackney @MPSRTPC

CAD 6794 30/01/23 pic.twitter.com/dlNAYSR9iX — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) January 31, 2023

The Stamford Hill Shomrim organization reported in a tweet that a 50-year-old man grabbed the boy by the throat and threw him off the bus.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Britain reached a record high in 2021, the most recent year for which are there are statistics.

According to the annual report by the Community Security Trust (CST) there were 2,255 anti-Semitic incidents reported in 2021, a rise of 34 percent over the previous year.

The London-based Shomrim organization helps hate crime victims file reports with the police, and accompany such victims to court as well.