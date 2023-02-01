Photo Credit: Mohamed Hassouna / Unsplash

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir this week committed what the ‘woke’ establishment likely considers a cultural crime: he ordered the closure of bakeries run by Palestinian Authority terrorist inmates in Israeli prisons.

The move is aimed at denying “benefits and indulgences to terrorists” denied to other inmates incarcerated in the prisons, according to a statement from Ben Gvir’s office.

Advertisement





As such, the in-house bakeries at Rimon and Ketziot security prisons, which provide fresh-baked bread to incarcerated terrorists, are set to be closed.

Israelis — and Palestinian Authority Arabs — are deeply invested in their daily bread, and nearly always insist that it be freshly baked each day.

“Prisoners cannot get such a privilege,” Ben Gvir told the Israel Hayom daily. “How can they get fresh bread every day? What is this absurdity?”

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Prisoners’ and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs condemned Ben Gvir’s decision, calling it “terrorist aggression” against the prisoners in a statement.

The PA ministry added that “closing bakeries that provide prisoners with bread on a daily basis is an act that proves the occupation’s stripping of all moral and human values ​​and principles, and reflects the state of advanced helplessness it has reached in confronting prisoners inside prisons,” according to the Palestinian Authority’s government-run WAFA news agency.

There are about 4,700 Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons, including 29 women and 150 minors, according to WAFA.