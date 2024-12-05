Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Amnesty International is set to release a report Thursday (Dec. 5) accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

In the report, the organization claims, “Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against the Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.”

Advertisement





Amnesty is notorious for its false accusations and persistent bias against the Jewish State, using false and manipulated claims, as well as lawfare to shield Hamas and demonize Israel.

As with the false claims by South Africa and its allies in their lawfare efforts against Israel in the International Criminal Court at The Hague, the allegation of genocide against Israel is a reversal of the actual and clearly established intent of Hamas and its allies (including its patron, Iran) to wipe Israel off the map.

The accusation is also a form of Holocaust inversion, in which the Jews (Israel) are portrayed as the new Nazis, who declared their intent to wipe out the Jewish People and who slaughtered six million in the effort to do so.

In Gaza, the population has more than doubled since 1967, when the territory was captured by the IDF during the Six Day War. Since the massacre of more than a thousand people in Israel by the enclave’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, 2023, hundreds of thousands of tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to Gaza, and bakeries within the enclave have been producing millions of pita loaves daily, enough to feed the entire population and more.

Hardly a genocide.

In publishing this “report” and its accompanying “genocide” advocacy campaign, Amnesty is attempting to strengthen the lawfare efforts led by South Africa and its allies before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as the pathological propaganda of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and other political actors.

“Amnesty’s immoral attack targeting Israel is blatant genocide inversion that seeks to turn necessary defense against terror atrocities into a heinous international crime,” said Anne Herzberg, Legal Advisor at the NGO Monitor watchdog organization.

“The NGO twists and invents legal standards, erases the monstrous Hamas war crimes of October 7, and turns unverifiable accusations into ‘evidence’.

The publication of this “report” and its accompanying campaign are timed to reinforce the meeting of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties as part of the ongoing lobbying to bolster the ICC prosecutor’s attempts to arrest and convict Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant on accusations of committing war crimes.

“Amnesty’s exploitation of ‘genocide’ is also linked to the NGO’s role in lawsuits in the Netherlands and the UK that seek to impose a full arms embargo on Israel,” Herzberg noted.

Sadly, Amnesty International was not always an enemy of Israel. The organization’s founder, Peter Benenson, was a strong supporter of the Jewish State.

But over the past 20 years, the organization has chosen to repeat false accusations of war crimes, apartheid, and similar labels designed to demonize and delegitimize Israel’s existence.

Thursday’s report is just more of the same.

Share this article on WhatsApp: